5 May 2025 Build 18342236 Edited 5 May 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.修改小神支线一处演出错误
2.听取牌佬反馈，去掉4.5章所有锁牌组限制【非常重要】，仅有灵汐入队的第一次锁牌组（提示入队）
1.26是1.25的修正版，1.25可能由于制作人硬盘出问题意外文件损坏意外暴毙了，实在是很抱歉，群内等会会发补偿（所有叛逆神魂官方群），爱你❤
【请帅气的你记得看好感剧情，也就是基地的Q版小人！！】
【好感剧情比主线还丰富哦！！！爱你】
你最帅了！送你30+套幻灵泳装皮肤记得在steamDLC页面领取！
如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活，这样以后我们会更多免费更新内容！
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！

