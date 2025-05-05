 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18342232 Edited 5 May 2025 – 04:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions & Adjustments:

  • Added Ramen Avatar to Upgrades.

  • Added an automatic ball firing feature (Auto-shoot).

  • Increased the rate at which the Monster Difficulty rises upon successful monster subjugation.

  • Raised the maximum level for the Faster Movement upgrade.

  • Slightly lowered the difficulty of the "Catch the balls!" event.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where memory usage gradually increased each time the player returned to the Title Screen from the game.

  • Fixed an issue where BGM would not play correctly if a new Bonus Time started consecutively during an ongoing Bonus Time and an active event.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

