Additions & Adjustments:
-
Added Ramen Avatar to Upgrades.
-
Added an automatic ball firing feature (Auto-shoot).
-
Increased the rate at which the Monster Difficulty rises upon successful monster subjugation.
-
Raised the maximum level for the Faster Movement upgrade.
-
Slightly lowered the difficulty of the "Catch the balls!" event.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where memory usage gradually increased each time the player returned to the Title Screen from the game.
-
Fixed an issue where BGM would not play correctly if a new Bonus Time started consecutively during an ongoing Bonus Time and an active event.
Changed files in this update