Hi,

This second patch comes with numerous bug fixes and significant polish on all fronts!

Only the key highlights are listed in these release notes.

Please do not hesitate to report any bug you encounter in-game to our support platform.

See you in Velvet Cove!

New features

In Settings menu, added a new option to change the subtitle color (white, pink, green, red, blue).

In Settings menu, added a subtitle preview to visualize customization (background, size, color).

Implemented contextual colors on the controller light bar for Dual Sense users.

In camcorder view, added an option to reset the motion control camera tilt by clicking the left thumbstick (on platforms and controllers supporting motion control).

Game Progression Blockers Fixes

Fixed an issue in Chapter ‘… & Rage’ (Tape 1), where exiting the lock pad while Kat was still talking then re-entering it would prevent progression.

Fixed an issue in Chapter ‘Alone Again’ (Tape 2), where inputting a full phone number before the dialogue finishes would block progression.

Fixed an issue in Chapter ‘Infiltration’ (Tape 2), where player could get out of bounds and block progression.

Crash Fixes

While investigating random crashes that multiple players experienced with our game, we ended up disabling the FSR upscaling feature (and related rendering code) on machines running with non-AMD graphics cards (most notably Nvidia). Discussions on Unreal and Nvidia developer communities led us to think this could be the source of crashes which have been reported to us. This could help reduce crashes even if you did not have the FSR feature enabled in the game’s graphics options menu.

Moreover, Nvidia just released a major driver update to fix random crashes experienced by players in the last months on Unreal Engine games. Please consider updating your drivers to their latest version.

We hope that the combination of these two elements will significantly reduce the occurrence of random crashes you may experience.

Localization fixes

Fixed missing German translations of multiple object’s descriptions.

General Fixes

Fixed texture loading & streaming issues when running the game at low resolutions or low texture quality settings.

Game progress is now saved immediately when exiting to the main menu while playing in Collectible Mode.

Improved the reliability of depth of field effect’s while focusing on some characters, objects and some specific scene setups.

Fixed Lip-sync missing on multiple ‘onomatopoeia’ along the game.

In Chapter ‘Lights, camera, action!’, fixed Kat's visual disappearing after she fakes being electrocuted on the deer enclosure's.

In Chapter ‘Remember Us’, fixed Nora's car being invisible when she drives out of the parking lot.

Performance Improvements