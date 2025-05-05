 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18342126 Edited 5 May 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new statistics in the profile showing the number of time an enemy killed the player and more.
  • Added a new Stat button at the end of each game, showing stats of the game that has just been played.
  • Comet drops now starts with less comets, their number increases with each drop.
  • Lots of small adjustments (sounds and small bugs)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3613241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link