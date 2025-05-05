- Added new statistics in the profile showing the number of time an enemy killed the player and more.
- Added a new Stat button at the end of each game, showing stats of the game that has just been played.
- Comet drops now starts with less comets, their number increases with each drop.
- Lots of small adjustments (sounds and small bugs)
Update v0.5.7
