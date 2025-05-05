Introducing Kat!

Kat (Mcartiie) is our new scene artist, and she has been helping create new backgrounds for the individual levels. You'll see some of her work in Grade 4, Levels 1 and 2 (the Sunken Library). She is an extremely talented digital artist and I am so excited to have her on board! Please follow her on X and BlueSky :)

Grades 4, 5, 6, Middle School Kanji, and Jinmeiyou Kanji, and MORE are all accessible! Kanji Count has gone from 400 to ~5800! :) NOTE: Some bosses in Grades 4-6 are NOT implemented, but see note below about Boss substitution.

Settings Menu Overhaul: The settings menu has been fully redesigned! You will find an SRS tab and a Graphics tab which currently are not functional but will be later.

Stamp Book Overhaul: The dictionary / stampbook layout has been completely redesigned!

New Enemies : Bumbuzzle and Tearbear!

Boss Placeholders : If you progress to a part of the game with no Boss defined yet, a random boss will be selected. The questions will still be for that grade/level, but the stats will be the same. This is so you can play around with all the Kanji while bosses and areas are being designed!

: You can now find the fish you've caught in your inventory! Click to sell your fish for coins. Leveling Enhancements : Every level up increases maxHP by 2 and restores health. Every 3 levels increases damage and defense by 1. XP scaling is now level based.

: Improved some event handling (such as popup menus). Question Types: Stroke Count and Radical identification question types were restored + improved!

Roadmap

Continue to add vocabulary to individual lessons up to and including Grade 6. Past this, it isn't planned to add more vocabulary.

Drawing the level specific scenes (this will take the most time).

Designing more enemies and drawing the planned remaining bosses.

Designing many more items (cosmetics, badges, weapons) and implementing them.

Create more music for different areas.

Vocabulary List / Explorer

Hiragana / Katakana chart

SRS flashcards mode (create custom decks)

Features Under Consideration

Some sort of grammar training mode, or a grammar "viewer" at least

Scrapped

Gacha game. It didn't make sense to have, and it cluttered the shop screen's space a bit. This has been replaced with the fishing minigame instead.

As always, please report bugs to the Discord!

It would mean a lot if you previously left a review to take the time to play the new content, and if applicable redo the review. I know many were frustrated at the lack of updates while I was out sick, and it's understandable! There should have been better communication and for that I apologize. I will continue to work hard and show my commitment to completing the game and making it as great as it can be <3