Thanks to a player for helping with testing! I just managed to fix some critical bugs.

The game was crashing due to "tweeners". A very trivial thing. Basically it means "animations wanted to do something while the player was trying to leave the stage" and that caused a conflict which crashed the game.

Seems really dumb right?

That's code for ya'.

Hopefully that's fixed now and we can put it behind us. If not please let me know.