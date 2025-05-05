 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18342073 Edited 5 May 2025 – 03:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Updates:

  • Fusion is dispelled in Sanctuary
  • Duplicated Apparition's do not retain phasing indefinitely
  • Pacted trolls/zombies when hydrated will take the maximum of its normal increased health and its current health
  • Vampire is displaced 4px upwards when vampire bat expires
  • Bee's do not benefit from the bonus hitpoints from the druidism familiar
  • Mind Control will stop working after a radius of 710px (The same radius as a 250 Imp self destruct)
  • Sand Mite does 5 instances of 1 damage in stead of 5x1
  • If Storm Shield kills a unit it'll use up all of its charges for that turn (its still possible to partially use up its charges on units that don't die)
  • Electrostatic Shield will attempt to use up all its charges when its contacted
  • Summon Monarchs now only summons 1 but its 50hp and no longer soulbound and available turn 0 (I'll remove the s later)
  • Autumn Leaves creates terrain if not full seasons
  • Border hopping will stun you through Protection Shield
  • Flight & Glide share a cd
  • Light dmg on mounted units fixed for sunder
  • Minions with frost jump work like players do (hold space for the bonus jump - default off)
  • Firecrackers have a 5t cd and a custom fuse length (powered up like a ball, launch speed is always constant)
  • Christmas Tree can be placed on terrain
  • Collision Course has infinite uses
  • Conductor Rod will not spawn a mini chain lightning if it hits an entity (it will instead do full damage). Range scaling increased from 52px to 78px to compensate this buff - Will also not stick to players/terrain anymore
  • Disruption if used at close range will have its damage halved
  • Santa Familiar increases size by 6% each level instead of 7.5% (So it can fit in between pyramid blocks)
  • Wasteland no longer spawns static balls or clockwork bombs
  • Prickly Barrier Duplicates before deactivating at the start of the turn
  • Leaves will destroy friendly Butterfly Jars
  • Weight/Size is multiplicative (Illusion/Cosmos/Holiday/Arcane Monster/Bear)
  • Acorn spawns a 15hp Queen bee when it lands which can then spawn the beehive
  • Blood bank acts more like a bank and heals itself for the damage you do (max 75hp)
  • Burning Sands will scorch the sand that empowers it (rendering that patch of sand no longer sand)
  • Aura stacking + tree changed to be more intuitive
  • Sands of Time can be used to gate from the water (if not on cooldown and gate is not available)

Additions:

  • Alt Underdark - Book of Necromancy
  • Player familiar levels are displayed next to their health bars
  • Armageddons have waning indicators for where they will next go off
    Not applicable - Presents/Totem/Rising Lava/Shooting Stars/Duplication
    *Custom Armageddons have indicators whether it makes sense or not
  • More pings (Attack/Defend/Move/Danger)
  • New Bear Form graphics
  • 10 new achievements + outfits
  • New minion skins
  • New tournament outfits
  • Unrated games (all games) now require every player to ready up
  • AFK indicators for those in the lobby/game lobby (10 minutes)

Bug Fixes:

  • Monolith stray pixels removed (preventing it from being cast right next to other objects)
  • Replays: Familiars are not recreated when taking control
  • Downloaded/Spectated replays will not start with chat active (preventing you from using hotkeys)
  • Prickly Barrier should behave properly against towers and properly search for enemies on cast
  • Descriptions: Scatter Rock, Thorn Bomb, Brine Bomb
  • Death message: Self Destruct, Map Border
  • Bucket of Sand will not detonate thorns
  • Electrostatic Charge will not fall slightly when hit
  • Light damage won't get applied twice when hitting a mounted lich on an undead minion
  • Forestation will remove glyphs
  • Retribution is not applied inside of Sanctuary
  • Frost familiar frost walking damage reduction is properly applied to towers
  • Meteor Shower is no longer in the list of familiar spells
  • Burning Sands won't crash if it hits thorns (will explode them)
  • Brine Burst added to the list of familiar spells
  • The friends invite setting is not case sensitive
  • Tree will not fall through units due to them being close to its center
  • Damage that destroys a tower will stun the user
  • Infection will hit all available targets on its initial explosion
  • Random Elementals will not incorrectly give you spells of your elemental (other then arcane)
  • Zooming in and/or out will provide the same zoom levels both ways
  • Turn 1.5 spells are now shown as turn 1 spells
  • Fixed some portal interactions allowing effectors to trigger twice at the start of your turn
  • Removed the arch light from the 10g/60g tourny stave's

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2901551
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901552
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901553
  • Loading history…
