Balance Updates:
- Fusion is dispelled in Sanctuary
- Duplicated Apparition's do not retain phasing indefinitely
- Pacted trolls/zombies when hydrated will take the maximum of its normal increased health and its current health
- Vampire is displaced 4px upwards when vampire bat expires
- Bee's do not benefit from the bonus hitpoints from the druidism familiar
- Mind Control will stop working after a radius of 710px (The same radius as a 250 Imp self destruct)
- Sand Mite does 5 instances of 1 damage in stead of 5x1
- If Storm Shield kills a unit it'll use up all of its charges for that turn (its still possible to partially use up its charges on units that don't die)
- Electrostatic Shield will attempt to use up all its charges when its contacted
- Summon Monarchs now only summons 1 but its 50hp and no longer soulbound and available turn 0 (I'll remove the s later)
- Autumn Leaves creates terrain if not full seasons
- Border hopping will stun you through Protection Shield
- Flight & Glide share a cd
- Light dmg on mounted units fixed for sunder
- Minions with frost jump work like players do (hold space for the bonus jump - default off)
- Firecrackers have a 5t cd and a custom fuse length (powered up like a ball, launch speed is always constant)
- Christmas Tree can be placed on terrain
- Collision Course has infinite uses
- Conductor Rod will not spawn a mini chain lightning if it hits an entity (it will instead do full damage). Range scaling increased from 52px to 78px to compensate this buff - Will also not stick to players/terrain anymore
- Disruption if used at close range will have its damage halved
- Santa Familiar increases size by 6% each level instead of 7.5% (So it can fit in between pyramid blocks)
- Wasteland no longer spawns static balls or clockwork bombs
- Prickly Barrier Duplicates before deactivating at the start of the turn
- Leaves will destroy friendly Butterfly Jars
- Weight/Size is multiplicative (Illusion/Cosmos/Holiday/Arcane Monster/Bear)
- Acorn spawns a 15hp Queen bee when it lands which can then spawn the beehive
- Blood bank acts more like a bank and heals itself for the damage you do (max 75hp)
- Burning Sands will scorch the sand that empowers it (rendering that patch of sand no longer sand)
- Aura stacking + tree changed to be more intuitive
- Sands of Time can be used to gate from the water (if not on cooldown and gate is not available)
Additions:
- Alt Underdark - Book of Necromancy
- Player familiar levels are displayed next to their health bars
- Armageddons have waning indicators for where they will next go off
Not applicable - Presents/Totem/Rising Lava/Shooting Stars/Duplication
*Custom Armageddons have indicators whether it makes sense or not
- More pings (Attack/Defend/Move/Danger)
- New Bear Form graphics
- 10 new achievements + outfits
- New minion skins
- New tournament outfits
- Unrated games (all games) now require every player to ready up
- AFK indicators for those in the lobby/game lobby (10 minutes)
Bug Fixes:
- Monolith stray pixels removed (preventing it from being cast right next to other objects)
- Replays: Familiars are not recreated when taking control
- Downloaded/Spectated replays will not start with chat active (preventing you from using hotkeys)
- Prickly Barrier should behave properly against towers and properly search for enemies on cast
- Descriptions: Scatter Rock, Thorn Bomb, Brine Bomb
- Death message: Self Destruct, Map Border
- Bucket of Sand will not detonate thorns
- Electrostatic Charge will not fall slightly when hit
- Light damage won't get applied twice when hitting a mounted lich on an undead minion
- Forestation will remove glyphs
- Retribution is not applied inside of Sanctuary
- Frost familiar frost walking damage reduction is properly applied to towers
- Meteor Shower is no longer in the list of familiar spells
- Burning Sands won't crash if it hits thorns (will explode them)
- Brine Burst added to the list of familiar spells
- The friends invite setting is not case sensitive
- Tree will not fall through units due to them being close to its center
- Damage that destroys a tower will stun the user
- Infection will hit all available targets on its initial explosion
- Random Elementals will not incorrectly give you spells of your elemental (other then arcane)
- Zooming in and/or out will provide the same zoom levels both ways
- Turn 1.5 spells are now shown as turn 1 spells
- Fixed some portal interactions allowing effectors to trigger twice at the start of your turn
- Removed the arch light from the 10g/60g tourny stave's
