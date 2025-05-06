New patch is live! This one focuses on smoother control, cleaner UI, and a few fixes.

Controls & Combat

✅ Scroll to switch weapons is now in!

🎯 Aim Assist improved - better for single-shot weapons

🎮 Look sensitivity range extended - up to 4.0x for advanced gamepad players

UI & UX

🎵 Redeploy UI music updated

🎮 Gamepad UI color now matches your map setting

🧭 Better gamepad navigation across menus

🎮 Fixed: Gamepad players can now select the Sound toggle on the Deploy UI

🖱 Fixed: Mouse clicks outside buttons no longer break gamepad focus

🪪 Portal welcome prompt now changes based on your input method (E for keyboard, B for gamepad)

Bug Fixes

🛠 Fixed: After switching maps via Portal, then going Main Menu → Continue, Deploy UI no longer says "Redeploy" when it shouldn’t

🎬 Fixed: Background jerk between Mission Report and Deploy screens

Steam Deck

🐧 Added Linux-compatible file system icons

Thanks for the feedback - keep it coming!