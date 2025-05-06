New patch is live! This one focuses on smoother control, cleaner UI, and a few fixes.
Controls & Combat
-
✅ Scroll to switch weapons is now in!
-
🎯 Aim Assist improved - better for single-shot weapons
-
🎮 Look sensitivity range extended - up to 4.0x for advanced gamepad players
UI & UX
-
🎵 Redeploy UI music updated
-
🎮 Gamepad UI color now matches your map setting
-
🧭 Better gamepad navigation across menus
-
🎮 Fixed: Gamepad players can now select the Sound toggle on the Deploy UI
-
🖱 Fixed: Mouse clicks outside buttons no longer break gamepad focus
-
🪪 Portal welcome prompt now changes based on your input method (E for keyboard, B for gamepad)
Bug Fixes
-
🛠 Fixed: After switching maps via Portal, then going Main Menu → Continue, Deploy UI no longer says "Redeploy" when it shouldn’t
-
🎬 Fixed: Background jerk between Mission Report and Deploy screens
Steam Deck
- 🐧 Added Linux-compatible file system icons
Thanks for the feedback - keep it coming!
Changed files in this update