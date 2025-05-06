 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18341856
Update notes via Steam Community

New patch is live! This one focuses on smoother control, cleaner UI, and a few fixes.

Controls & Combat

  • ✅ Scroll to switch weapons is now in!

  • 🎯 Aim Assist improved - better for single-shot weapons

  • 🎮 Look sensitivity range extended - up to 4.0x for advanced gamepad players

UI & UX

  • 🎵 Redeploy UI music updated

  • 🎮 Gamepad UI color now matches your map setting

  • 🧭 Better gamepad navigation across menus

  • 🎮 Fixed: Gamepad players can now select the Sound toggle on the Deploy UI

  • 🖱 Fixed: Mouse clicks outside buttons no longer break gamepad focus

  • 🪪 Portal welcome prompt now changes based on your input method (E for keyboard, B for gamepad)

Bug Fixes

  • 🛠 Fixed: After switching maps via Portal, then going Main Menu → Continue, Deploy UI no longer says "Redeploy" when it shouldn’t

  • 🎬 Fixed: Background jerk between Mission Report and Deploy screens

Steam Deck
  • 🐧 Added Linux-compatible file system icons

Thanks for the feedback - keep it coming!

