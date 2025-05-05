 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18341765
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed collision with the red monster that has a spinning tongue.

Fixed several interactions with the pause menu during the visual novel. Videos can now be paused and resumed correctly, the resume button no longer crashes the game, and exiting during audio playback now properly stops the sound instead of letting it continue.

Fewer issues are being found. There probably aren't many serious bugs left. I will continue releasing small patches if I find any further problems.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3157361
Windows Depot 3157362
