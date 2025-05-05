 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18341740 Edited 5 May 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few little updates based on feedback!

  • Implemented a fix for player being able to get stuck behind certain burnable brambles when loading into certain spots.

  • Added extra dialogue to region Elders to improve player direction when they have collected enough Stuff.

  • Added some extra dialogue to a certain Forest Villager NPC.

  • Fixed a spot in the Mountains where player could get stuck.

  • Extended respawn duration of certain breakable pots involved in a puzzle.

  • Corrected some anchoring issues on the Credits screen causing issues at certain resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2079991
