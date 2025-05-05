A few little updates based on feedback!
-
Implemented a fix for player being able to get stuck behind certain burnable brambles when loading into certain spots.
-
Added extra dialogue to region Elders to improve player direction when they have collected enough Stuff.
-
Added some extra dialogue to a certain Forest Villager NPC.
-
Fixed a spot in the Mountains where player could get stuck.
-
Extended respawn duration of certain breakable pots involved in a puzzle.
-
Corrected some anchoring issues on the Credits screen causing issues at certain resolutions.
Changed files in this update