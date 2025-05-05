This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A grab-bag of balance tweaks, bugfixes and small QoL features. We are almost at the finish line--the next patch will probably be a release candidate, with the update out by mid-month.

v17-pre13

Features:

The Penguin: 2x speed and -50% service point cost for regular maintenance.

The Ostrich: 15% chance of receiving an extra plane whenever you take delivery from manufacturer.

Changes:

Changes: Tutorial now explains ordering new planes

Removed retrofitting.

Some plane models, such as the PAX-200, can now become obsolete.

Airplane view in Network Overview now shows the model.

Route ruler now configurable in the settings menu.

Discontinued models now appear on the 'Models' tab of the Manufacturers GUI.

Increased fuel efficiency of the Atto to make it easier to break even.

Route ruler now only shows up if you have planes in your hangar.

Nerfed the PAX-125 range from 4,000km to 3,300km base.

Debug menu will now show you airports that you have never unlocked before, for help with the Completionist achievement.

If a new model is researched and there are no production lines to steal, then the manufacturer will go into debt to open a new one.

Moderate (25%-ish) decrease to the price of starter planes

Tightened up research costs to make planes appear earlier on average.

Plane labor unit cost increases again (sorry I keep going back and forth on this).

Two new planes, the 'Levering Veteran ER' and the 'Sawtelle Macro'.

Added some more flavor to production line names.

Nerfs to % income policies such as the "Status Program" and "Low Cost Carrier" policies (now just a 2.5% boost across the board except for LCC)

Nerfed the Puffin % income bonus from 15% to 10%

Significantly increased crew costs (50% increase); aiming for plane operating costs to be around ~80% of revenue

...to compensate, base income is back! Should help you out early game; 500 per day.

Bugfixes:

Bugfixes: Route ruler now shows the stats for the highest block that you have.

Fixed the Midvale PAX-250 research cost being absurdly low for testing purposes.

Fixed a typo in teh "Establish a Hub" contract.

Removed references to the abandoned "lease" concept from the game.

Fixed the 'purchase' button for a new building showing NaN if you had no building selected.

Fixed being able to create plane if you had enough money to unlock cities, or purchase the used plane, but not both.

v17-pre12

Changes: