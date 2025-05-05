 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18341722 Edited 5 May 2025 – 02:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

A grab-bag of balance tweaks, bugfixes and small QoL features. We are almost at the finish line--the next patch will probably be a release candidate, with the update out by mid-month.

v17-pre13
Features:

  • The Penguin: 2x speed and -50% service point cost for regular maintenance.
  • The Ostrich: 15% chance of receiving an extra plane whenever you take delivery from manufacturer.
    Changes:
  • Tutorial now explains ordering new planes
  • Removed retrofitting.
  • Some plane models, such as the PAX-200, can now become obsolete.
  • Airplane view in Network Overview now shows the model.
  • Route ruler now configurable in the settings menu.
  • Discontinued models now appear on the 'Models' tab of the Manufacturers GUI.
  • Increased fuel efficiency of the Atto to make it easier to break even.
  • Route ruler now only shows up if you have planes in your hangar.
  • Nerfed the PAX-125 range from 4,000km to 3,300km base.
  • Debug menu will now show you airports that you have never unlocked before, for help with the Completionist achievement.
  • If a new model is researched and there are no production lines to steal, then the manufacturer will go into debt to open a new one.
  • Moderate (25%-ish) decrease to the price of starter planes
  • Tightened up research costs to make planes appear earlier on average.
  • Plane labor unit cost increases again (sorry I keep going back and forth on this).
  • Two new planes, the 'Levering Veteran ER' and the 'Sawtelle Macro'.
  • Added some more flavor to production line names.
  • Nerfs to % income policies such as the "Status Program" and "Low Cost Carrier" policies (now just a 2.5% boost across the board except for LCC)
  • Nerfed the Puffin % income bonus from 15% to 10%
  • Significantly increased crew costs (50% increase); aiming for plane operating costs to be around ~80% of revenue
  • ...to compensate, base income is back! Should help you out early game; 500 per day.
    Bugfixes:
  • Route ruler now shows the stats for the highest block that you have.
  • Fixed the Midvale PAX-250 research cost being absurdly low for testing purposes.
  • Fixed a typo in teh "Establish a Hub" contract.
  • Removed references to the abandoned "lease" concept from the game.
  • Fixed the 'purchase' button for a new building showing NaN if you had no building selected.
  • Fixed being able to create plane if you had enough money to unlock cities, or purchase the used plane, but not both.

v17-pre12
Changes:

  • Larger planes now cost 50% more miles to maintain than smaller planes.
  • Removed the 'Plane Factory' airport bonus.
  • Improved End Screen OST by Rod
  • Game Over screen now stops music
  • Route Ruler will now only show models that you have in your hangar, rather than all models.
  • Boost Pax are back; all airlines will receive a base "income" of passengers spawning to make early game more fair.
  • Made some pitiful attempts at game balancing (I swear it's so difficult!)
    • Raised the amount of starting miles from 25K to 30K
    • Significantly increased most plane prices (by 2-3x for many of them)
  • Production lines should now slowly reassign to models with busier backlogs (threshold is 2x total length in days)
    Bugfixes:
  • Fixed airplane costs (fuel, crew, etc) not scaling with inflation (mega facepalm)
  • Fixed discontinued planes getting new production lines (e.g. PAX-125)

Changed depots in preview branch

Windows Depot 2897241
