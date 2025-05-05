

It's been a hot minute! We're happy to bring you a lot of important changes that hopefully will bring a lot more stability to the game. We know that it's been quite tough recently and we appreciate all the honest feedback and reports that you have been sending! This is another update in a long line to come!

With this update, we hope to have brought the most stability with saves getting corrupted and multiplayer stability, so we're looking forward to your reports!

We'll continue on working in the background to bring the next batch of fixes soon, that we're hoping to will solve a lot of the quest progression shenanigans!

Patch Notes

Little Sim World version v0.52.3

Performance Fixes and Crashes

Fixed Corrupted Saves to not crash the loading menu.

Fixed Error not allowing saves to join Multiplayer.

Fixed steam input keyboard to be able to type in multiplayer join code

Quest fixes

Fixed shampoo quest item. You can't place the shampoo on the ground, only inside inventories.

Fixed "Beau-tification" quest progression lock. Whoever lost the shampoo accidentally will receive another shampoo in mailbox and will be able to use the shampoo chair.

Fixed summer calendar displaying the Festival on all days.

Fixed the Quest App not being visible.

Other fixes

House furniture will no longer disappear from your house after entering Build Mode.

Fixed controller / keyboard interaction for University Board.

Fixed controller / keyboard interaction for Phonebooth.

Fixed pause menu enabling virtual mouse when pressing select stopping you from pressing back to leave the menu.

Fixed an issue where using interactions inside of dialogue could register player actions, this was leading to some locks, specially when trying to buy medicine from E.M.A

Known Issues:

Speaking to some NPCs in multiplayer seems to softlock sometimes, especially when they're invisible on the counter!

Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied!

We will continue to push fixes as fast as we can!