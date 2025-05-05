 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18341653 Edited 5 May 2025 – 02:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where Flame Trail wasn't despawning at Level 13 and up

  • Fixed a bug where multiple levels couldn't be gained if more than one level's worth of XP was gained at once

