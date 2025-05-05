The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
-
Fixed a bug where Flame Trail wasn't despawning at Level 13 and up
-
Fixed a bug where multiple levels couldn't be gained if more than one level's worth of XP was gained at once
