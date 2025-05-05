Hey everyone!

Since launch, I’ve been working on fixes and improvements based on all your feedback and reviews. This update lists all the changes made so far, from bug fixes to new options in the settings menu.

🎮 Settings & UI Updates:

• Added motion blur ON/OFF toggle

• Added mouse sensitivity slider

• Added invert mouse option

• Now defaults to higher graphics settings on first launch

• Fading character when camera gets too close (only while aiming)

🔧 Gameplay & Fixes:

• Fixed major camera bug when dying near the drawbridge

• Fixed respawn issues and checkpoint placements

• Added new VFX

• Polished enemy behavior and patrol logic

Thanks again to everyone who tried Trapventure!

If you’re enjoying it (or have more suggestions), don’t hesitate to leave a review – it really helps 💜