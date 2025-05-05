 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18341647 Edited 5 May 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A hotfix that addresses some issues with zombies being unexpected bullet sponges, as well as lighting and UI bugs. We continue to optimize game locations as well.

Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where zombies occasionally weren't taking firearm damage.

  • Improved how cover functions when obscuring survivors from zombie view.

  • Fixed the size of the looting screen when playing on 3440x1440 resolution.

  • Fixed an issue where turning off Global Illumination made some parts of locations brighter than intended.

Adjustments

  • Taught the survivors some table manners—eating sound effects are now quieter.

  • Adjusted the starting items for some of the starting shelters.

  • Further optimization on all locations.

Thanks as always for your continued feedback and bug reports!

And don't forget to join the Discord: https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx

The Into the Dead team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2239711
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2239712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link