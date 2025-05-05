A hotfix that addresses some issues with zombies being unexpected bullet sponges, as well as lighting and UI bugs. We continue to optimize game locations as well.
Patch Notes
Fixes
Fixed an issue where zombies occasionally weren't taking firearm damage.
Improved how cover functions when obscuring survivors from zombie view.
Fixed the size of the looting screen when playing on 3440x1440 resolution.
Fixed an issue where turning off Global Illumination made some parts of locations brighter than intended.
Adjustments
Taught the survivors some table manners—eating sound effects are now quieter.
Adjusted the starting items for some of the starting shelters.
Further optimization on all locations.
Thanks as always for your continued feedback and bug reports!
And don't forget to join the Discord: https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx
The Into the Dead team
