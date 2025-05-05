 Skip to content

5 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where time goals set for Duel in Campaign could be achieved even when losing.
Fixed an issue where gauge goals set for Duel in Campaign could be achieved even when losing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 3061451
