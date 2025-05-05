Chaos Chain

Attention, freelancers!

Here is the next update for the game. Check out the full change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a typo * FIXED issue where ALL characters suffered shock after augware surgery * FIXED issue where trauma was not properly applied after augware surgery **Changes & Additions:** * AugWare surgery now only costs 20 cred instead of 30 cred, but you must choose one character (Like with the hacking system) to undergo surgery at a time (The way it was, you just paid 30 and could modify anyone's implants and it was never meant to be that way and it felt very out of place from the way the system was supposed to feel - Originally, you could only modify the main character's implants but since it was overwhelmingly requested to allow modding companions, I opened it up) * Updated augment check processing to account for the main character only (All human companions always have at least some form of augments) and it now checks for loose items in the inventory to install and also checks if augments are already installed * Updated augware techs to mention strain (Added last update) * Mettle text amount will now be displayed in red if equal to 0 * Added a sound effect to play when strain is added to your character * Added a Steam achievement for getting a strain * Removed a redundant conditional to a background process * Slightly increased exp reward for killing some enemies * A few other minor tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

