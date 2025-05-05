Hey Folks!

Just a quick announcement Bamboo Bushido is now 1 month old. If you love it as much as we do leave us a review or a comment about your game experience and as always thank you for you continued support and MAY the FOURTH be with you

The following fixes and updates have been completed, we hope this creates a more enjoyable gaming experience;

Achievement updates and fixes:

Changed left alignment to center. Changed alignment to fit visually and evenly. Centered all progress # text. Ensured 1000000/1000000 fits in the progress bar. Added BOOM! achievement title. Reduced Bamboozled achievement text size. Reduced Buzz achievement text size. The Russel Wrestler was achievable at 375 or less, this has been corrected to the required 1000. The Wuggle Wammer was attainable at 250, this has been corrected to the required 1000. Added Slimed achievement title. Changed Slime achievement unlock color text to black. Added Poisoned Achievement title. Changed Forth and Fifth Virtue unlocked title text color to black.

Player Fixes:

14) Base health adjusted from (30) back to (10).

Outfits fixed:

15) All player outfits stats and bonuses have been adjusted to ensure progression is balanced.

16) Green, Red, Black, Yellow and Gold-swords now have the Dash-Spin animation.

17) Green, Red, Black, Yellow and Gold-swords now have a double jump.

Level update/Fix:

18) Fields (2-2) background static electric field positions have been corrected to match the position of electric bamboo stalks in the scene.

19) Into the Forest (Special Level)

Fix the first two bamboo spawners (They no longer only spawn silver and gold bamboo).

20) Descent (9-2) Waterfall and Rocks at the bottom now on separate layers.

21) Silver Bamboo damage numbers changed from red to Silver.

22) Adjusted Caco-bug spawner timing to allow for the player to have a chance to react.

23) Front bush on hidden path (6-1) fixed rending behind rocks.

24) Added New art to Decent levels.

Sound and VFX fix/update:

25) Adjust Caco’s Sounds. Each bug now has a unique sound. Each Sound now ends upon the death of the bug.

26) Summit levels Audio Glitch Fixed. SFX not playing and level music is no longer intermittently interrupted or drowned out.

27) Added mist/fog particle effect to decent levels.

28) Added missing Stars particle effects to Edgewood levels.

29) Added sound-fx to Stickbug and Gloopey slug on-hit.

30) Added the sound of electricity to the zappy bug attack.

31) Added animation to zap projectiles.

32) Added Death Sound to Gloopey slug.

33) Increased speed of on-hit animations.

If you would like to contact us please visit us at the web us here at https://www.wafflehoundstudios.com/contact with any questions or concerns..