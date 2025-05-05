Increased Respawn Delay

We’ve dialed back the frenzy by lengthening the time between each Smiler respawn—take a breather (or at least try to).

Extended Smiler Event Duration

Once the Smiler shows up, it now sticks around a little longer. No more “blink and you missed it” surprises.

Line-of-Sight Fix

The Smiler can no longer lunge through walls.

Reduced Spawn Radius Around Players

Smilers now spawn closer to their designated zones instead of popping right in your face (most of the time).

Dynamic Smiler Count

The number of Smilers per blackout now scales with both player count and chosen difficulty.

If you blind the Smiler with your flashlight or lean in for a closer look, it’ll still one-shot you. Some habits die hard!