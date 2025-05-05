Hello everyone!

This update brings a major expansion to the campaign map, pushing deep into the southern Low Countries. With the inclusion of Flanders, Valkenburg, Loon and the town of Maastricht, the world of the game grows more complex, more contested, and more alive.



The new southern region of the campaign, featuring Maastricht and the heartlands of the Low Countries.

Flanders enters the war with its own distinct identity. Urban militias march alongside professional troops, and battlefield coordination is now enhanced with the addition of signal units. These are trumpet bearers who actively sound commands during combat. They are physical, functional units that add presence and clarity to formation behavior in the heat of battle.



Signal riders with banners and trumpets, straight out of a medieval manuscript.

Combat has also been sharpened at the edges. The new dagger execution mechanic allows officers to finish vulnerable chainmail enemies in close quarters with a fast, grounded kill. It is not flashy. It is functional, and it reinforces the brutality of melee combat in a grounded way.

To use the new mechanic: Press interact (E by default) when you see the indicator on a dehorsed, low health or unit of a broken formation.



The new dagger sheath, worn by an officer during a siege assault.

This update adds 14 new settlements, new battle maps, and a wide range of mechanical improvements. Whether you are taking your first steps into the south or reinforcing your campaign with new recruits, there is plenty here to explore.

Full Changelog:

Add campaign map extension to the south

Add 14 new campaign map settlements

Add new factions: Flanders, Valkenburg and Loon

Add new settlement under construction Icon

Add missing building descriptions

Add missing unit descriptions

Add pull from horse mechanic: Can pull vulnerable mounted units from their horse

Add dagger finisher mechanic: Can finish vulnerable chainmail units using a dagger

Add new units: Urban Militia, Urban crossbows and heavy sergeants

Add signal units to all formations: actual units with horns making the horn sounds

Add new battle maps for the 14 new campaign settlements

Add shoulders slots coifs for officers

Add back location heraldry for Frisian settlements

Add function to reset workshop ID to faction editor

Add more variety to mounted knight units

Make helmets fly off dehorsed units

Tweak AI infantry formation behavior

Tweak ranged unit skirmish behavior

Tweak formation charge behavior

Re-add missing customization masks to game folder

Rebalance faction units and equipment

Fix player not getting bumped by rearing horses

Fix menu character heraldry jumping around

Fix game stalling when trying to play as new officer when battle has ended

Fix heraldry on units cards

Fix heraldry on siege and tournament flags

Fix arrows staying in air after opening gate

Fix shifting emblems on town heraldry in campaign editor

Fix heraldry on after abattle and prisoner avatars

Fix default faction data having some errors

