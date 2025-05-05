 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18341310
Update notes via Steam Community

Until now, the game would automatically launch in fullscreen on startup.
As of this update, the game will no longer force fullscreen at launch.

🎮 A new option is now available in the main menu to manually switch between windowed and fullscreen mode (⛶).

🪟 The game window should also be resizable and responsive, to better adapt to your screen.

🔧 If you still encounter display issues, or if any new problem appears, please don't hesitate to let me know so I can investigate and fix it quickly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3159621
  • Loading history…
