Until now, the game would automatically launch in fullscreen on startup.

As of this update, the game will no longer force fullscreen at launch.

🎮 A new option is now available in the main menu to manually switch between windowed and fullscreen mode (⛶).

🪟 The game window should also be resizable and responsive, to better adapt to your screen.

🔧 If you still encounter display issues, or if any new problem appears, please don't hesitate to let me know so I can investigate and fix it quickly.