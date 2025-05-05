 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18341198 Edited 5 May 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to release 7 new character skins and a new Server:S8-Shadow Veil! Update via Steam and log in to experience them.







Changed files in this update

Depot 3251131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link