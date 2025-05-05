Greetings Vampires!

We’re going to be applying a hot fix to help clean up a few bugs. Keep bringing them to us so we can keep slaying them.

The following changes will be applied.

General

Fixed an issue with getting stuck in permanent repair state when double-clicking a model.

Fixed an issue where feeding a prisoner fish while at 100% blood quality would unlock the “Perfect Test Subject” achievement.

Fixed an error that was resetting resolution settings.

Fixed some scrolling not working in forge menus.

Fixed an issue where Gaius the Cursed Champion could go back to resting state while his fight is still active, making him temporarily unavailable.

Fixed an issue where Gaius could, in some cases, not gain aggro on players already involved in his “contest”.

Fixed an issue where you were unable to transfer a stack from your inventory into a container by right-clicking if the entire stack did not fit.

Fixed an error where Erwin the Gallant Cavalier could unlock the Act 2 achievement.

Added various optimizations!

If you're having issues with the game, make sure to take a look at our known bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible!

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.

Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!

Eternally yours,

/Stunlock Studios