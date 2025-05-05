We have fixed a lot of issues that have been reported by our players. Namely, single player disconnects in the menu, which was happening due to a silly little guy we named Frederick. That bug has been sent on his way, and we're back in business.
MegaFix Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3149441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update