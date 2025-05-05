 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18341138 Edited 5 May 2025 – 00:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have fixed a lot of issues that have been reported by our players. Namely, single player disconnects in the menu, which was happening due to a silly little guy we named Frederick. That bug has been sent on his way, and we're back in business.

