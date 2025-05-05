 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18341118 Edited 5 May 2025 – 00:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes an AI bug that could cause the AI to freeze in the long scenario when road congestion is in effect and another bug in the long scenario that did not enforce bringing reinforcements onto the map in sequence as dictated by the printed rules.

