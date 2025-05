Hey everyone! Just pushed some cool stuff today πŸ‘•

What's New:

β€’ Created a brand new website to explain the drop system! Check out all available clothing items and drop rates at drop.polyplaza.store

β€’ Added 2 new clothing items:

Bugs Squashed:

β€’ Fixed that annoying bug where the dollar icon would disappear when buying a house

β€’ Fixed the money display in the top right of the HUD

β€’ Fixed the display of rent collected

β€’ Steam clothing items now are NOT destroyed when equipped

What features do you want to see next in Poly Plaza? Let me know in the comments! πŸ™οΈ

-Victor