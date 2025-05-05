Daily Update #21
Hey everyone! Just pushed some cool stuff today 👕
What's New:
• Created a brand new website to explain the drop system! Check out all available clothing items and drop rates at drop.polyplaza.store
• Added 2 new clothing items:
- Common Green T-shirt: Check it out here!
- Legendary Police Shirt: Check it out here!
Bugs Squashed:
• Fixed that annoying bug where the dollar icon would disappear when buying a house
• Fixed the money display in the top right of the HUD
• Fixed the display of rent collected
• Steam clothing items now are NOT destroyed when equipped
What features do you want to see next in Poly Plaza? Let me know in the comments! 🏙️
-Victor
Changed files in this update