Hey everyone! Just pushed some cool stuff today 👕

What's New:

• Created a brand new website to explain the drop system! Check out all available clothing items and drop rates at drop.polyplaza.store

• Added 2 new clothing items:

Bugs Squashed:

• Fixed that annoying bug where the dollar icon would disappear when buying a house

• Fixed the money display in the top right of the HUD

• Fixed the display of rent collected

• Steam clothing items now are NOT destroyed when equipped

What features do you want to see next in Poly Plaza? Let me know in the comments! 🏙️

-Victor