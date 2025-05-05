Hey fellas
Small update to address a design issue I've had with cosmetics. Basically due to cosmetics sporting no advantage to the player's progression, they are often completely ignored with currency better spent elsewhere on upgrades and stat levelling.
So now I've made it so cosmetics are bought with a new separate currency which is acquired based on your performance and carries over to other playthroughs.
Patch Notes:
Added the Cosmedal (Cosmetic Medal) system which makes all cosmetics purchasable with a different, unique currency. Cosmedals are acquired after completing levels with bonus ones earned by earning medals.
Cosmedals and all cosmetics are saved on a save file outside of the 3 game save files.
Added cosmedals as a visible currency in vendors.
Changed all the prices of cosmetics to better suit the cosmedal currency.
All cosmetic variables are saved as global variables due to being trans-playthrough.
Reshuffled the positions of some cosmetics in shops to be ascending in price.
Fixed a bug where Market was not selling a new head cosmetic after Easoar Quarry.
Cosmetics found in levels will turn into money pickups on sequential playthroughs.
