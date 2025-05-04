 Skip to content

4 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

⚔️ SOS Update Announcement – May 2025

Hello Guardians!
We’ve been tuning, slashing, and refining to bring you the latest SOS update! Here's what’s new and improved in this version:

🧭 Tutorial Overhaul

  • Added Skip System – now you can jump past sections if needed!

  • Introduced Task System to guide you step-by-step.

  • Updated tutorial dialogue font (Aggro Font) and character portraits.

  • Increased Speed Mode from 1.0x ➜ 3.0x for a smoother experience.

  • Fixed a bug where leftover notes appeared at event transitions.

  • Tutorial functions no longer run during regular gameplay.

  • Refreshed tutorial UI with updated images.

🖼️ Profile Enhancements

  • Updated note images – removed outer borders for a cleaner look.

🎵 In-Game Improvements

  • New Beat Circle effect added — toggle it on/off in settings!

  • Monster animations revamped with updated animation speeds.

  • Fixed bugs with Combo Monster behavior.

  • Fixed an issue where Repeated-Tap Monsters occasionally caused incorrect MISS counts.

  • Adjusted overall animation tree structure and timing for better flow.

🛠️ Other Fixes & Improvements

  • "Sunshine 2T HD" chart updated with the correct version.

  • Applied a new global font across the game for a fresher look.

Thank you for your continuous rhythm and slash!
We’re always listening, always improving — and always cheering for your perfect combos! 💥🎶
Stay sharp,
– The SOS Dev Team

