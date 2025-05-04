Hello Guardians!

We’ve been tuning, slashing, and refining to bring you the latest SOS update! Here's what’s new and improved in this version:

🧭 Tutorial Overhaul

Added Skip System – now you can jump past sections if needed!

Introduced Task System to guide you step-by-step.

Updated tutorial dialogue font (Aggro Font) and character portraits.

Increased Speed Mode from 1.0x ➜ 3.0x for a smoother experience.

Fixed a bug where leftover notes appeared at event transitions.

Tutorial functions no longer run during regular gameplay.

Refreshed tutorial UI with updated images.

🖼️ Profile Enhancements

Updated note images – removed outer borders for a cleaner look.

🎵 In-Game Improvements

New Beat Circle effect added — toggle it on/off in settings!

Monster animations revamped with updated animation speeds.

Fixed bugs with Combo Monster behavior.

Fixed an issue where Repeated-Tap Monsters occasionally caused incorrect MISS counts.

Adjusted overall animation tree structure and timing for better flow.

🛠️ Other Fixes & Improvements

"Sunshine 2T HD" chart updated with the correct version.

Applied a new global font across the game for a fresher look.

Thank you for your continuous rhythm and slash!

We’re always listening, always improving — and always cheering for your perfect combos! 💥🎶

Stay sharp,

– The SOS Dev Team