⚔️ SOS Update Announcement – May 2025
Hello Guardians!
We’ve been tuning, slashing, and refining to bring you the latest SOS update! Here's what’s new and improved in this version:
🧭 Tutorial Overhaul
-
Added Skip System – now you can jump past sections if needed!
-
Introduced Task System to guide you step-by-step.
-
Updated tutorial dialogue font (Aggro Font) and character portraits.
-
Increased Speed Mode from 1.0x ➜ 3.0x for a smoother experience.
-
Fixed a bug where leftover notes appeared at event transitions.
-
Tutorial functions no longer run during regular gameplay.
-
Refreshed tutorial UI with updated images.
🖼️ Profile Enhancements
- Updated note images – removed outer borders for a cleaner look.
🎵 In-Game Improvements
-
New Beat Circle effect added — toggle it on/off in settings!
-
Monster animations revamped with updated animation speeds.
-
Fixed bugs with Combo Monster behavior.
-
Fixed an issue where Repeated-Tap Monsters occasionally caused incorrect MISS counts.
-
Adjusted overall animation tree structure and timing for better flow.
🛠️ Other Fixes & Improvements
-
"Sunshine 2T HD" chart updated with the correct version.
-
Applied a new global font across the game for a fresher look.
Thank you for your continuous rhythm and slash!
We’re always listening, always improving — and always cheering for your perfect combos! 💥🎶
Stay sharp,
– The SOS Dev Team
Changed files in this update