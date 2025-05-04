-
Almost finished the new Scanning & Navigation tutorial (just a few more voice dialogue lines to add).
Fixed bug 1518 - Sol surface maps not showing
Created a new Pluto surface map using generative fill to backfill the area of missing real world data.
Updated more of the F and G deck framework.
Added numerous more wall panels around F and G decks.
Added Active & Stored versions of all seasonal overlay levels, so things like christmas trees are correctly removed from their storage location when placed out on display.
Development Build 0.225.0.94
