4 May 2025 Build 18340943
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Almost finished the new Scanning & Navigation tutorial (just a few more voice dialogue lines to add).

  • Fixed bug 1518 - Sol surface maps not showing

  • Created a new Pluto surface map using generative fill to backfill the area of missing real world data.

  • Updated more of the F and G deck framework.

  • Added numerous more wall panels around F and G decks.

  • Added Active & Stored versions of all seasonal overlay levels, so things like christmas trees are correctly removed from their storage location when placed out on display.

