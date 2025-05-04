 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340923 Edited 5 May 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fix minor bugs 🔨

  • leaderboard is always visible by default in the menu 📊

  • time attack is always visible by default in the menu (but locked before you finish your first run) ⏰

  • add explosion mechanic 💥

  • one new trophy to unlock 🏆

