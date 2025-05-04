-
fix minor bugs 🔨
-
leaderboard is always visible by default in the menu 📊
-
time attack is always visible by default in the menu (but locked before you finish your first run) ⏰
-
add explosion mechanic 💥
-
one new trophy to unlock 🏆
PURGE YOUR FRUSTRATION
