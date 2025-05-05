UPDATE 2025/05/05

Good morning, dear friends :

As you may know, throughout 2025 we have committed to releasing weekly updates for Gremlins, Inc. Such updates typically include a few quality of life improvements:

edits for card rules, to make them easier to understand;

fixing typos and missing values in some languages;

occasionally, balancing changes (thanks to the forum discussions);

sometimes, improvements in visual assets (contrast/colors);

sometimes, improvements in the UI (font sizes and other things);

from time to time, improvements in stability of servers;

If you have any suggestions for future updates in the categories above, please post them on Steam Forums. We are here for you, working to make your game experience better.

And if you report a :hypnoheart: particularly good :hypnoheart: bug which we can find and fix, then we will happily mail you a little package from our studio (coins not included, only the pins).

The weekly update was delayed by a few days, as we spent the weekend re-writing a part of the core code because we – can you believe it? – have hit the C# assembly limits. This is the sort of prizes you get for updating a project that was created 10+ years ago ːmaliceː.

LANGUAGE EDITS

Fixed several typos in ːtelegramː Telegrams of Misfortune. Languages affected: English, Russian, Chinese.

Improved many unnatural line breaks in ːtelegramː Telegrams of Misfortune and in action cards. Language affected: Japanese.

USER INTERFACE

Stopped displaying the flavor texts of ːtelegramː Telegrams of Misfortune during the sessions, we now only display them in Gremlinopedia. This should make the game a bit less overwhelming for new players.

Added a link to the protest forum on the Steam forums to the description of the Fair Play Rules in the game.

ROADMAP

We started prototyping a new format for ːtelegramː Telegrams of Misfortune, which should make them more integrated into the lore of the world, and which should fix the current gap between flavor texts and actual effects.

Above you can see the first new Misfortune photograph, that illustrates a new story (which is based on one of the existing telegrams). Gone will be the different shapes, and the colors of the stamps, that often cause more confusion than clarity.

We hope to update all of the Misfortunes by the end of this year, so that the board game edition of Gremlins, Inc. already gets these visuals; and once we have the whole set, we will update the video game just as well. It's a long process, we are at 2.5% of progress at this time.

LANGUAGE EDITS

We hope to finish updating the action cards by the end of May. Languages: English, Russian, Japanese, Chinese.

If there are any misleading descriptions of the rules of the cards, we would love to receive your feedback – since we continue to edit the rules to make them clearer. Every rule that is made easier to grasp, increases the speed of the multiplayer sessions.

[Team CO]

PS

We opened the sign-ups for Steam Playtest of our upcoming game, Sister of a Dragon, and we expect to submit the playtest build for the approval of Valve this week. Which means that we're now two steps away from giving you an opportunity to test our new creation.

Initially, we will offer just the Challenges mode, which features a number of encounters that get progressively more difficult. We hope that the fact that you've mastered Gremlins, Inc. means you won't be scared by the different types of tokens with different activation rules and different power levels. Everything is simple, but it's the combination of the simple mechanics, that creates the tactical complexity of the situation.

Anyways, the signup link looks like this green button on the game's page, if you're interested: