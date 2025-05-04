 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18340888 Edited 4 May 2025 – 23:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fixed screenshake to happen when GLITCH SCREEN option is turned on... not when it's off -_-

  • Angler fish now shakes screen when crashing into the wall

  • See how much LOVE you have in inventory.

  • Allow you to disable LOVE in inventory (if you want a challenge for bosses..)

  • Fix race condition that would allow you to get stuck if you tried to respawn too quickly after grabbing the "???" item.

  • Make tutorial dungeon skip easier for metroidbrainiacs (and allow grimoire-less run via this route too)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link