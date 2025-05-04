-
fixed screenshake to happen when GLITCH SCREEN option is turned on... not when it's off -_-
-
Angler fish now shakes screen when crashing into the wall
-
See how much LOVE you have in inventory.
-
Allow you to disable LOVE in inventory (if you want a challenge for bosses..)
-
Fix race condition that would allow you to get stuck if you tried to respawn too quickly after grabbing the "???" item.
-
Make tutorial dungeon skip easier for metroidbrainiacs (and allow grimoire-less run via this route too)
Version 3.0.8.9 - Love & Respawn
