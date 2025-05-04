 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340863
  • BUG : Fixed Magus spawn on top of walls making it impossible to kill him
  • UI : Added Right Click mouse button to rotate Camera
  • Fixed some sound issues
  • Increased distance to place units on
  • Improved Swamp scene framerate
  • Minor bug fixes

Depot 3702181
