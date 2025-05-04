- BUG : Fixed Magus spawn on top of walls making it impossible to kill him
- UI : Added Right Click mouse button to rotate Camera
- Fixed some sound issues
- Increased distance to place units on
- Improved Swamp scene framerate
- Minor bug fixes
Quickfix update #1
Update notes via Steam Community
