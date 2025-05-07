Change list:
-
Results screen continue button not playing sound
-
Rank sparkle effect in wrong position
-
Special stage dragon boss became shorter when the game ran at higher than 60fps
-
Changed inputs to (hopefully) work with any controller (experimental, I don't have two controllers to test this...)
-
Added must requested ability to return to title screen from map screen by pressing back/cancel
-
Add vibration when boosting
-
Added Mirage boss music to alternative soundtrack
-
Fixed MacOS build
Changed files in this update