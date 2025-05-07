 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18340862 Edited 7 May 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change list:

  • Results screen continue button not playing sound

  • Rank sparkle effect in wrong position

  • Special stage dragon boss became shorter when the game ran at higher than 60fps

  • Changed inputs to (hopefully) work with any controller (experimental, I don't have two controllers to test this...)

  • Added must requested ability to return to title screen from map screen by pressing back/cancel

  • Add vibration when boosting

  • Added Mirage boss music to alternative soundtrack

  • Fixed MacOS build

Changed files in this update

Windows Ex-Zodiac Content Windows Depot 1249481
  • Loading history…
macOS Ex-Zodiac Content Mac Depot 1249482
  • Loading history…
Linux Ex-Zodiac Content Linux Depot 1249483
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link