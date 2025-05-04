-
Juveniles are now more likely to spawn in the wilderness.
-
All of the new trees now have collision.
-
Fixed, fearful AI are now fleeing properly.
-
Fixed, defensive AI are now defending properly.
Patch 1.2.14
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update