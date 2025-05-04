 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340852 Edited 4 May 2025 – 23:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Juveniles are now more likely to spawn in the wilderness.

  • All of the new trees now have collision.

  • Fixed, fearful AI are now fleeing properly.

  • Fixed, defensive AI are now defending properly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
