 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18340781 Edited 4 May 2025 – 22:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

It's the Sleeve Shock May Update!
Our main character, and Robie go out on their first mission undercover as party goers to try and run a simple heist, but everything goes wrong!
We get to meet a new character, and there's been a big music overhaul!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2499701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link