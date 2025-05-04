 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340762 Edited 5 May 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings some useful new features and improvements to help new players understand the game's mechanics such as:

🛠️ Crafting Recipes – Discover new ways to create useful items and gear on the inventory tab!
📜 Item Descriptions – Every item now includes a description, highlighting their use cases.
🧠 NPC Memories – When inspecting an NPC on the relationship tab, you can now see a list of all major events in their life.

Thanks for playing, and keep the feedback coming – it really helps shape the game!

