This update brings some useful new features and improvements to help new players understand the game's mechanics such as:

🛠️ Crafting Recipes – Discover new ways to create useful items and gear on the inventory tab!

📜 Item Descriptions – Every item now includes a description, highlighting their use cases.

🧠 NPC Memories – When inspecting an NPC on the relationship tab, you can now see a list of all major events in their life.

Thanks for playing, and keep the feedback coming – it really helps shape the game!