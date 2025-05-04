Hello Glass Cannon enjoyers,

I'm coming at you with another small update.

Enemy Health Scaling

I'm reading your feedback - game's too difficult indeed.

After I add the new areas and challenges, I'll definitely tone down the absolute difficulty of the base game.

I'll also tune the enemy health scaling to be exponential as opposed to linear all across the board. Right now, the earlygame is hard and the lategame becomes easy. This is because the players' strength scales exponentially. Once you get a few combos going, they play off of each other combinatorically which scales it even faster and you start to outpace enemies really quickly, usually towards round 19 or so. Unless you get cocky, surviving round 19 basically means you'll win round 24 too, even though at round 24 the average enemy health is like 8 points higher than at round 19.

When you have no combos, you're relying on the base weapons and stats, which scale slower than the enemies, so the early-mid game becomes hard to bypass. The healths here should be lower so you actually get a chance to get to the part of the game where even weak earlygame combos get a chance to start popping off.

Boss Rewards

Another thing I'll add is stat boosts after boss battles: pick between 4 stats when you beat a boss round. Health, damage, max shots or money. This will further make the first 10 rounds more engaging.

Changelog

Increased the drop date of the max health perk by 5%. I'll turn it back once I add the flat stat boost on boss clears.

Adjusted the enemy health a bit. Will be changed to the scaling described above in the next update once I test it well.

Bug fix: unlocks showing they're available even though they're not added to the game yet.

Crash fix: lots of summoned zealots exploding all together would sometimes crash the game. Same for other exploding entities.

Crash fix: summoned brawlers getting cleaved by the cleaver mod and then them attacking enemies would crash the game.

Thanks to Edible Banana, NTripleOne and CageTheGnome for the bug reports.

Keep the feedback and bug reports coming, helps make the game better for everyone.

Cheers!