4 May 2025 Build 18340711 Edited 4 May 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone and Happy Golden Week! I've pushed the new patch that will have the following adjustments!

  • Fixed the gas cannister hiding spot
  • Fixed an issue where HAchishaku got stuck in the school area and could not chase you further
  • Improved the escape key menu usage (full fix in progress, this is requiring a lot of internal rework)
  • Added UI element to show which type of smoke bomb you currently have
  • Added UI notification for the ability to use backspace to exit dialogue choices
  • Improved the visibility of the Customization button in the inventory/map menu
  • Added a special bikini for Golden Week!
  • Added two additional costume recolors!
  • Reduced cost of some outfits
  • Added 2500yen bonus for beating the game

