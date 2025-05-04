Hello everyone and Happy Golden Week! I've pushed the new patch that will have the following adjustments!
- Fixed the gas cannister hiding spot
- Fixed an issue where HAchishaku got stuck in the school area and could not chase you further
- Improved the escape key menu usage (full fix in progress, this is requiring a lot of internal rework)
- Added UI element to show which type of smoke bomb you currently have
- Added UI notification for the ability to use backspace to exit dialogue choices
- Improved the visibility of the Customization button in the inventory/map menu
- Added a special bikini for Golden Week!
- Added two additional costume recolors!
- Reduced cost of some outfits
- Added 2500yen bonus for beating the game
Changed files in this update