Major 4 May 2025 Build 18340706 Edited 5 May 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Space Update!

  • Adds the ability to go to space!

  • Four new secret worlds await, ready to be explored with new enemies and one-of-kind rewards

  • Navigate randomly generated shooter levels when traveling to one of four space destinations

  • Earn badges by completing all four space destinations

Bug Fixes

  • Do not update case clock once the hideout door scene starts

  • If player controlling map leaves, reset to player 1

  • Add sound fx to character select screen

  • Play sound when paddle ball boss throws stuff

  • Play sound when paddle ball boss shoots gun

  • Give better hints in rocket cutscene

  • Add intro scene before rocket launch

  • Update Houston intro splash screen

  • Fix bug where Moon levels could not go back to Moon map

  • Fix bug with checking if player was wearing space suit

  • Fix loading case progress from old profiles by including detective seed in <episode>

