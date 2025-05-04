Space Update!
Adds the ability to go to space!
Four new secret worlds await, ready to be explored with new enemies and one-of-kind rewards
Navigate randomly generated shooter levels when traveling to one of four space destinations
Earn badges by completing all four space destinations
Bug Fixes
Do not update case clock once the hideout door scene starts
If player controlling map leaves, reset to player 1
Add sound fx to character select screen
Play sound when paddle ball boss throws stuff
Play sound when paddle ball boss shoots gun
Give better hints in rocket cutscene
Add intro scene before rocket launch
Update Houston intro splash screen
Fix bug where Moon levels could not go back to Moon map
Fix bug with checking if player was wearing space suit
Fix loading case progress from old profiles by including detective seed in <episode>
