Highlights
-
Performance pass: smaller textures and lighting tweaks for smoother frame-rate.
-
Ability re-balance to slow down runaway power scaling.
-
Planet fixes: denser environments on Mars 3 and Frogier; AI no longer gets stuck.
-
Drones can now level to 3 and correctly inherit passive bonuses.
-
Dying is less punishing: resource loss reduced from 100 % to 20 %.
-
Achievements and high-score tracking fixed.
Performance
-
Reduced texture sizes across multiple assets.
-
Adjusted Lumen lighting and reflections to lower GPU cost.
Gameplay – Abilities
-
Regeneration: health gain reduced by 50 %.
-
Haste: movement-speed bonus reduced from 15 % to 10 %.
-
Endurance: sprint-speed bonus reduced by 20 %.
-
Rapid Shot: attack-speed bonus reduced from 25 % to 20 %.
-
Stability: accuracy bonus increased by 5 %.
-
Detonator: explosion-radius bonus reduced from 30 % to 20 %.
-
Crosshair retuned for better target centering.
Planets
Mars 3
-
Added more environmental objects.
-
Fixed collision seams that allowed AI to get stuck.
Frogier
-
Increased vegetation; new collision on several meshes.
-
Fewer Pangolins in later waves.
-
More Insects on all waves.
-
Reduced gear drop rate from Pangolin.
Winter
-
Increased minimum speed of Bug.
-
Increased minimum speed of Winter Troll.
-
Increased attack range of Bug.
-
Reduced gear drop rate from Winter Titan.
Drones
-
All drones can now level up to 3 (larger radius, faster speed, higher damage).
-
Laser Drone: damage fixed; now scales with Powerhouse passive.
-
Heat Drone: damage now scales with Detonator passive.
UI & Stats
-
High-score stats now recorded on death as well as on leaving the planet.
-
Planet-complete screen overhauled: animated stats panel now appears even if you die.
-
Death penalty: resource loss lowered from 100 % to 20 %.
Achievements
- All achievements now trigger and update correctly.
Thank you for the continued feedback—see you planetside!
Changed files in this update