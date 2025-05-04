 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340703
Update notes via Steam Community
Highlights

  • Performance pass: smaller textures and lighting tweaks for smoother frame-rate.

  • Ability re-balance to slow down runaway power scaling.

  • Planet fixes: denser environments on Mars 3 and Frogier; AI no longer gets stuck.

  • Drones can now level to 3 and correctly inherit passive bonuses.

  • Dying is less punishing: resource loss reduced from 100 % to 20 %.

  • Achievements and high-score tracking fixed.

Performance

  • Reduced texture sizes across multiple assets.

  • Adjusted Lumen lighting and reflections to lower GPU cost.

Gameplay – Abilities

  • Regeneration: health gain reduced by 50 %.

  • Haste: movement-speed bonus reduced from 15 % to 10 %.

  • Endurance: sprint-speed bonus reduced by 20 %.

  • Rapid Shot: attack-speed bonus reduced from 25 % to 20 %.

  • Stability: accuracy bonus increased by 5 %.

  • Detonator: explosion-radius bonus reduced from 30 % to 20 %.

  • Crosshair retuned for better target centering.

Planets

Mars 3

  • Added more environmental objects.

  • Fixed collision seams that allowed AI to get stuck.

Frogier

  • Increased vegetation; new collision on several meshes.

  • Fewer Pangolins in later waves.

  • More Insects on all waves.

  • Reduced gear drop rate from Pangolin.

Winter

  • Increased minimum speed of Bug.

  • Increased minimum speed of Winter Troll.

  • Increased attack range of Bug.

  • Reduced gear drop rate from Winter Titan.

Drones

  • All drones can now level up to 3 (larger radius, faster speed, higher damage).

  • Laser Drone: damage fixed; now scales with Powerhouse passive.

  • Heat Drone: damage now scales with Detonator passive.

UI & Stats

  • High-score stats now recorded on death as well as on leaving the planet.

  • Planet-complete screen overhauled: animated stats panel now appears even if you die.

  • Death penalty: resource loss lowered from 100 % to 20 %.

Achievements

  • All achievements now trigger and update correctly.

Thank you for the continued feedback—see you planetside!

