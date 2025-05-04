Hello all!
A small patch is being pushed today. It is mainly small bug fixes and text updates.
Bug fixes -
Soldier artifact Burning Pitch has reduced % life dmg to bosses.
The shown next boss Icon is fixed, would previously change from 1st mission to 2nd in a new biome.
Fixed the 'map' button in the Meeting room to properly hover when moused over.
Text fixes -
Boss reward artifacts text padding added.
Flame tower recommendation in tutorial text has been changed slightly.
Changed files in this update