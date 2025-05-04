Hello all!

A small patch is being pushed today. It is mainly small bug fixes and text updates.

Bug fixes -

Soldier artifact Burning Pitch has reduced % life dmg to bosses.

The shown next boss Icon is fixed, would previously change from 1st mission to 2nd in a new biome.

Fixed the 'map' button in the Meeting room to properly hover when moused over.

Text fixes -

Boss reward artifacts text padding added.

Flame tower recommendation in tutorial text has been changed slightly.