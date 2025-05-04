 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340697 Edited 4 May 2025 – 22:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all!

A small patch is being pushed today. It is mainly small bug fixes and text updates.

Bug fixes -
Soldier artifact Burning Pitch has reduced % life dmg to bosses.
The shown next boss Icon is fixed, would previously change from 1st mission to 2nd in a new biome.
Fixed the 'map' button in the Meeting room to properly hover when moused over.

Text fixes -
Boss reward artifacts text padding added.
Flame tower recommendation in tutorial text has been changed slightly.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2209361
  • Loading history…
