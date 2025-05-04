The space station map is slowly getting bigger. This update introduces the start of the dining area of the space station. There will be changes to the layout as well additions such tables, signs, trash, etc.

At this time the main focus is getting the over all layout finished and then really dig into adding the personality to the station making it feel lived in.

MONSTER AND ENEMY AI

ENEMY GUARDS AI

The enemy guard AI had an issue with walking directly into the players face every time they got into combat. This is due to a part of their combat behavior in which they move to ideal attack radius before they start circling and shooting at the player. This radius has been increased to give the player breathing room. Lastly the guard AI now have the ability to hear the player when they run and fire their gun.

THE WARDEN AI

The Warden AI had an issue where it would give up chase immediately when losing sight of their target. This has been fixed so the Warden will now remember its targets last seen location and continue chasing a few seconds longer after losing sight of its target before going into its investigation state.

PLAYER

The players weapon system has been completely reworked. Previously you only had one pistol and pipe. This update adds space for up to 4 weapons which can now be picked up or swapped out for other weapons found in the map. The pistol gun shot sound was also changed due to many reports from players about it being painful to hear with its high pitched sound. Lastly I have added an ammo system collecting different type of ammo for different weapons as well as tracking ammo. There is also now selected weapon state icon for each weapon.

WHATS NEXT?

Currently I have plans to add a few more sections to the space station including a comms section, water treatment section, main station power generator section, an specimen observation section, a medbay section, storage section and finally finishing the habitation section. There may be a few more sections added but this is not guaranteed.

At some point I will be making it so the AI can see players flashlight and investigate it. I will also be making it so entering vents causes noise depending on how you access. There are three ways the player can enter vents: Pull the vent off with a QTE system (quiet but slow), break it open with a blunt weapon, (faster but loud), Running and slide into the vent grate breaking it open (loud but good for a quick escapen while in chase).

I will also be adding ground vent access as well as adding more vents around the map as well as adding additional optional routes to navigate hallways.

At some point a small crafting system will be in place to craft explosives, healing items and noise makers.

THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE PROJECT CORRUPTION PLAY TEST

I am working very hard on polishing and updating the project as often as I can. Also please feel free to join the Discord server which is linked in the games main menu!