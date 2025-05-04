 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340552
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Small Update

🖥️ Added support for 2K and 4K resolutions

💇‍♂️ Hair is no longer overly shiny

🛠️ Fixed a bug where the goalkeeper would trigger a defense animation after a slide tackle

⏸️ Penalty countdown now pauses when the game is paused

Changed files in this update

Depot 3468161
  Depot 3468161
