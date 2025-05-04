🔧 Small Update
🖥️ Added support for 2K and 4K resolutions
💇♂️ Hair is no longer overly shiny
🛠️ Fixed a bug where the goalkeeper would trigger a defense animation after a slide tackle
⏸️ Penalty countdown now pauses when the game is paused
Changed files in this update