Fixed aludel recipe in RITES book to be correct number of stone (Now says 2 stone instead of 3 stone)

Added a new visual card indicator in the bottom left hand corner to show people cards that are "Passive". Passive cards do not need to be a part of a recipe in order to work. Eg: traps periodically will pop out a caught animal carcass, Goats will periodically pop out a milk, etc.