Updated the main menu, chapter selection menu, and mini-game selection menu.

Frame rate is now set to 60 FPS by default on first launch (previously 30 FPS). Can be changed back to 30, 60, or 120 FPS in settings.

Removed the "Skip Mini-Game" button when launching a mini-game from the mini-game selection menu.

Fixed the flying cars bug in the "Taxi" mini-game.

Fixed the premature game-over bug when the timer runs out in the "Taxi" mini-game launched from the mini-game selection.

Replaced the sky in mini-games with a more stylish and visually appealing version.

In the "Parking" mini-game tutorial, the circle indicator was replaced with a hand icon.

In the "Parking" mini-game, the next level now starts automatically (no need to click "Continue").

In the "Survival" mini-game, fixed the skill mass-purchase bug. Skill quantities are now displayed next to each skill.