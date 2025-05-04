 Skip to content

4 May 2025 Build 18340533 Edited 4 May 2025 – 22:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated the main menu, chapter selection menu, and mini-game selection menu.

  • Frame rate is now set to 60 FPS by default on first launch (previously 30 FPS). Can be changed back to 30, 60, or 120 FPS in settings.

  • Removed the "Skip Mini-Game" button when launching a mini-game from the mini-game selection menu.

  • Fixed the flying cars bug in the "Taxi" mini-game.

  • Fixed the premature game-over bug when the timer runs out in the "Taxi" mini-game launched from the mini-game selection.

  • Replaced the sky in mini-games with a more stylish and visually appealing version.

  • In the "Parking" mini-game tutorial, the circle indicator was replaced with a hand icon.

  • In the "Parking" mini-game, the next level now starts automatically (no need to click "Continue").

  • In the "Survival" mini-game, fixed the skill mass-purchase bug. Skill quantities are now displayed next to each skill.

  • Various other minor fixes, optimizations, and small improvements.

