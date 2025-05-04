This update features new Controls change menu, Level 0 and Level 43 improvements + bug fixes
Additions and changes:
-Added control menu!
-Added new mobs on Levels 0 and 43.
-Added spectate mode (similar to Level 232.2) after player's dies from a mob on Levels 0 and 43
-Changed notes logic on Levels 0 and 43
-Changed level selection widget in CO-OP
-Changed ambient sound on singleplayer Level 9
-Slightly changed the singleplayer menu
-Improved mob logic on Levels 0 and 43
-Improved graphics and performance on level 43
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a bug on Level 43 where mobs could teleport or run at you while you were looking at them, also reduced mob shaking.
-Fixed a bug with outfit appearance on Levels 0 and 43.
-Fixed a bug with entities on Levels 0 and 43 where after mob catches player, the player's screen could freeze with the face of the mob.
-Fixed a few minor bugs
Next update will be fixing bugs and adding more stuff to the game!
Thank you all for your support.
Stay tune for more
