4 May 2025 Build 18340410
Update notes via Steam Community

Multi Language Support: added Italian, French & Spanish languages in settings menu
Weather Added: Added rain & snow weather in level editor and added to some levels
Also added "Level Up Effect" that displays a purple aurora around the player as well as pop-up text when leveled up.

Windows Depot 3557091
