 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 May 2025 Build 18340370 Edited 4 May 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.

Changes & fixes

  • Fixed names (again, should be the last time)

  • Fixed AI navigation not working when expanding your facility

Changed files in this update

Depot 2876211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link