Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.
Changes & fixes
-
Fixed names (again, should be the last time)
-
Fixed AI navigation not working when expanding your facility
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.
Fixed names (again, should be the last time)
Fixed AI navigation not working when expanding your facility
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update