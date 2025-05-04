Hi testers, here is patch 0.3.0!

The most exciting feature of this patch is that plants will now react to your drum sounds. Next time you're next to a plant, try to drum on it and watch it wobble and bloom. Walking over plants makes them bloom too.

I have improved the boss quick-time event. The player character now gets flung around and the whole encounter is slightly more refined.

Thanks to your feedback, I was able to fine-tune the difficulty of the final boss fight to be a little more accessible, and I added two mini puzzles to make the solution of the final city puzzle clearer.

Another nice feature is that if you pause the game during the intro text, you can now skip it.

Thank you so much for your help. Together we are taking this demo to the next level ːsteamthisː